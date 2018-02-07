Pirates final week of the season

Wed, 02/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore

The Chilton Pirates are now heading straight into the final week of the regular season.

With this being the final week of the year for the Pirates they are expecting to make it the best week of the season.

With only three games remaining before the season wraps itself up, the Pirates will be contending against Rapoport, Crawford and Bosqueville.

 

