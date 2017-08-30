Pirates looking to Rebound

A 5-5 season is something a lot of schools would have liked to have achieved last season in football. However, for the Chilton Pirates it was a downer. You see the Pirates are used to occupying a much loftier perch in the district and overall on the season.

After realignment dropped them back into the district with long time rival Bremond, the Pirates could hardly wait to renew the competition. However they arrived just as the Tigers were finishing up the last of their three State Championship runs and so they caught them at the wrong time.

Now that that run is over and the Pirates look at the nine starters returning on both sides of the ball they figure to be a force in district and later in the State playoffs

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/