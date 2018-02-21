Pushing forward

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs have come into the State Basketball playoffs with an enormous chip on their shoulder. They felt they had a legitimate shot last season of making the State Tournament but lost in the Regions to Buffalo. This season they have begun with one goal in mind, make their last season in Class 3A a memorable one.

Tuesday they began their quest with a Bi-District victory over the Rogers Lady Eagles, 69-42. It was another strong defensive game from the Lady Bulldogs as they limited the Lady Eagles to single digit points in two quarters and no more than 13 in any quarter.

