Regrouping

The Marlin Bulldogs came within three minutes of making this district race quite interesting this past Friday night.

However, after the loss to Hearne at home the Bulldogs record dropped to 2-2 in district and they will need to garner at least one win out of the last two in order to try to earn a playoff spot.

That road begins with a trip to New Waverly on Friday. This will be a battle of two Bulldogs to see who stays in the district race. New Waverly has struggled this season coming close in a lot of games but falling short. They lost to unbeaten Hearne 22-21 in the last minute of their game and had several opportunities to have a much better record than the team does.

