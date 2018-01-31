Rematch ahead for Pirates and Cougars

Chilton and Rosebud- Lott are set to compete in their second and final game of the season. On January 9, the two schools met in the RLISD High School Gym to compete in a game in which the Lady Cougars barely managed to prevail over the Lady Pirates and they will get ready to square off with each other once again this Friday, February 2, around 5:00 p.m.

This time however, they will be playing in Pirate land, deep in the heart of Chilton at the CISD High School Gymnasium. Chilton remembers that difficult loss to the Cougars at the beginning of the year which is fueling them with a desire to extract some revenge this time around. Time will tell if the Pirates can outplay the equally hungry Cougars.

