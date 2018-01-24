Staying the course

They have been on track all season, even though most of the State polls haven’t taken notice. The Marlin Lady Bulldogs, in case you haven’t heard are one of the best basketball teams in the State regardless of classification. They are 21-8 on the season but most of those eight losses came to teams from higher classification including a pair of 6A teams.

Even those games were close. They are 9-0 in district play and rolling. They hit a good stride this past week with a pair of big victories as they suffered no letdown after their big road win against district rival Whitney in the showdown for 1st place.

