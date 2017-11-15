The Marlin Bulldogs entered this past weeks district games knowing they had already clinched a playoff berth. They would have to play that last district game to determine seeding for the playoff against Bruceville Eddy.

Win and they would become the third seed, lose and they were the fourth seed. Either way they would still be in. They wound up fourth and that gives them the draw of the first place Clifton Cubs.

Clifton finished the season at 7-2 and is the District Champion. The Cubs are a seasoned group having made this journey before including last season. They are a powerful offensive machine averaging over 40 points per game. They have played two common opponents with the Bulldogs, Blooming Grove and Bruceville Eddy.

