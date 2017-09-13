Three straight downs Oglesby

The Lady Pirates have had a difficult stretch of games to start off district competition with. But most recently found a bit of success last Friday evening as they defeated Oglesby in three straight matches with final scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14.

Over the course of the last two weeks, the Pirates struggled against Bremond and Moody, which is understandable as Bremond, no matter the sport seems to near the top of the food chain in the state of Texas. They were the visiting team against Moody, being on the road is never an easy task for any team no matter whom you play against but when the Pirates defeated Oglesby it is believed that they set things back on track.

They will look to stay on that track when they play against Rapoport later this week at home in Chilton. Though they do have another challenge in their way on Tuesday, on the road against Bosqueville.

The Bulldogs and the Pirates are two teams that are not new to each other and for Chilton to come away with the “W” in this game they will need to rely on constant communication with each other and their coaches.

Bosqueville will be relying on their home crowd to rattle the Pirates to make it easier pickings.

However, the kids from Chilton have a way of beating the odds and finding different ways of overcoming adversity on any level.

Though it will be difficult for the Pirates to overcome both teams in a single week. If the Pirates can find a way to outmatch the Bulldogs, then they can use the momentum from the Oglesby win and that win to propel them to a win over Rapoport as well.